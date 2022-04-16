Indian PM Modi leads tributes to Ambedkar

By Trend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led tributes to principal architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, saying his ideas for the welfare of Dalits, downtrodden and deprived sections were an inspiration for the BJP government, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

“Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. Our government has set many benchmarks in the field of social justice,” the PM said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament House Complex today.