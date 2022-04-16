President of Turkmenistan instructs to establish effective operation of transit corridors

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to establish the effective operation of transit corridors in order to carry out export and import operations, Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan news agency.

The head of state said this when visiting the Turkmenbashi International Seaport during his trip to the Balkan region of Turkmenistan.

During the trip, Deputy Prime Ministers Esenmurad Orazgeldiyev and Chary Gylydzhov reported on the reception and export of agro-industrial complex goods at this terminal, as well as on the effective use of the port's capabilities by domestic entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport is located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. On average, 1,500 vessels enter its waters per year.