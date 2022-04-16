Biden says he is ready to go to Ukraine

By Trend

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would like to visit the Ukraine and confirmed a report his administration is having conversations about sending a senior official to Kyiv, Trend reports citing Daily Mail.

'We're making that decision now,' Biden said when asked if a top member of his administration would make the trip.

But when asked if he'd like to go, the president said: 'Yeah.'

It's not the first time Biden has expressed his interest in making such a trip.

While visiting U.S. troops in Poland last month, Biden lamanted he couldn't cross the border into the Ukraine, saying 'they' wouldn't let him.

'They will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,' he said.

White House officials have pointed to the incredible security procedures that would need to be put into place for Biden to visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Before Biden went to Poland, White House press secretary Jen Psaki ruled out a presidential visit to Ukraine.

The latest round of questions came after Politico reported on Wednesday that the White House was considering a high-level trip to the Ukraine match those by European leaders.

A visit by Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris was ruled out with sources telling the news outlet that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was more likely to be tapped to go.

European leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have all visited Zelensky in the past week.

The White House is looking to match such a trip as a show of support for Ukraine.

Biden last visited Kyiv as vice president, in January 2017 - three days before leaving office.