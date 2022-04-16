Japan, U.S. finance chiefs to meet amid yen's rapid fall vs. dollar

By Trend

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington next week following the yen's plunge to a 20-year low against the dollar, sources close to the matter said Friday, Trend reports citing Kyodo.

The two are planning to meet Thursday, a day after a gathering of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies, and may discuss possible policy coordination in the foreign exchange market during their first bilateral talks in person.

The yen sank to the mid-126 range against the dollar on Friday in Tokyo, its lowest level since May 2002, amid the prospect of a widening monetary policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has started tightening monetary policy to curb rising inflation.

Some market participants have said the dollar could top the 130 yen line, stirring speculation that the Japanese government and central bank may intervene in the currency market for the first time since 2011.

Suzuki and Yellen are also expected to discuss sanctions against Russia and how to support the Ukraine.