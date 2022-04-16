Kyrgyzstan adds 7 fresh coronavirus cases, total at 200,980

By Trend

Kyrgyz health authorities added 7 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, taking the toll of infections to 200,980, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the report from the Health Ministry, number of recoveries from the respiratory disease has reached 196,306 as 2 more patients were reported to have cured on Friday.

No new virus-associated fatalities were recorded in Kyrgyzstan, and the death toll stands at 2,991.

As of April 15, number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospitals makes 55, and 37 more people are being treated at home.