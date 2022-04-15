Russian, Armenian FMs discuss prospects for peace treaty between Yerevan, Baku

By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan have discussed the prospects for agreeing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the assistance of Moscow during a phone conversation, Trend reports citing the Russian ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on implementation of the statement signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on November 10, 2020 (following the second Karabakh war), as well as statements dated January 11 and November 26, 2021.

In this context, the parties emphasized further steps to open transport communications in the region and delimit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and also touched upon the prospects for agreeing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku with Russian assistance.