Kazakhstan sees Georgia as transit partner in trade with EU

By Trend

Kazakhstan considers Georgia as a valuable partner in terms of establishing trade with the EU countries, Azamat Askaruly, CEO at QazTrade, Kazakh institution for the development and promotion of the export of non-primary products, said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the CEO, the demand for cargo transportation to the EU from Kazakhstan through Georgian corridor is particularly important today.

“Kazakhstan’s trade turnover exceeds $100 billion, of which $60 billion accounts for exports, and, primarily, to the EU countries. Thus, we must explore new routes for easiest ways for export expansion,” Askaruly said.

Meanwhile, business forum between Georgia and Kazakhstan was held in Georgia's Tbilisi from April 6 through April 8, 2022.

About 30 Kazakh and more than 100 Georgian companies participated in the forum. The members of the delegation held B2B meetings with the representatives of the Georgian business sector. The parties signed several export contracts as well.

Georgia also plans to organize a trade mission to Kazakhstan in the nearest future.