Kazakh ministry denies possible closure of social networks

By Trend

Major global internet companies understand the necessity to protect children from cyberbullying, Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Daniyar Kadirov said on the sidelines of the Senate after its plenary session, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Kadirov made the remark commenting on the norm, regarding the presence of an official representative in social networks, envisioned in the bill on the protection of children from cyberbullying.

"Now we are working with major global internet companies, such as Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok, and VKontakte, and all of them agree to contact," he said. "If any of them doesn’t have a representative, it means that a priori they will post facts on cyberbullying on their pages."

According to the ministry’s representative, major players have their own security services which monitor the protection of children from cyberbullying.

He assured that no repressive methods are envisaged in the mentioned bill.

"Following the law’s enforcement, we’ll be provided with an additional six-month deferment period [to implement it]. No social network will be blocked unless it violates the laws of Kazakhstan. This is regulated not only by the bill on the protection of children from cyberbullying but also by the laws on mass media and communications. The closure of the social networks isn’t considered at all," concluded Kadirov.