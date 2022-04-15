Turkish FM announces place of third meeting of Turkish and Armenian special representatives

By Trend

The place of the upcoming regular meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia - Serdar Kilych and Ruben Rubinyan on the issue of normalizing relations between the two countries has been named, Trend reports.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the third meeting of the special representatives of the two countries will be held in Austria’s Vienna.

The first meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia was held in Russia’s Moscow and the second - in Vienna.