Georgia names top destinations for wine exports

14 April 2022 [08:47] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Georgia’s wine exports from January through February 2022 amounted to $33.1 million, which is an increase of 42.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 ($23.2 million), Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

However, the share of wine exports in total Georgia’s exports in the reporting period of 2022 decreased, compared to the same period of 2021 (4.7 percent), and accounted for 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Russia ranked first among main imports of wine from Georgia from January through February 2022 with $20 million worth of imports - an increase of 39.8 percent, compared to $14.3 million over the same period of 2021.

TOP-5 destinations for Georgia’s wine exports (Jan. through Feb. 2022):

Country

Amount ($)

Change (percent)

Russia

20 million

up by 39.8

Ukraine

2.7 million

down by 8

Poland

2.5 million

up by 47

China

1.4 million

up by 27.2

Kazakhstan

1.3 million

up by 252.9

Georgia’s total exports in the reporting period of 2022 amounted to $760.3 million, which is an increase of 54.5 percent, compared to $492.1 million from January through February 2021.

