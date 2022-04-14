TODAY.AZ / World news

Supreme Leader of Iran receives government senior officials

14 April 2022

By Trend

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the heads of power branches and a group of government high-ranking officials in Tehran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei held a meeting with the heads of power branches, a group of government officials in Imam Khomeini Hussainia in downtown Tehran.

On the tenth day of the auspicious month of Ramadan, the heads of power branches, officials, and government authorities met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday afternoon.

