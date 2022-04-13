Two Kyrgyz citizens injured in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

By Trend

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured as a result of a skirmish between Tajik and Kyrgyz servicemen on the border between the two states, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"As a result of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik stretch of the state border on April 12, 2022, two servicemen were admitted to a medical center in Leylek," the ministry said in a statement.

Both of them were diagnosed with fragmentation wounds.

"At the moment, one of the wounded is in the hospital. He had underwent initial surgical treatment of his wounds. His condition is moderately severe. The second victim received first aid and was discharged in satisfactory condition to undergo out-patient treatment," the ministry said.

A conflict between the two countries’ border guards flared up on Tuesday after Tajik soldiers intruded into the Kyrgyz territory near the village of Selkana in Kyrgyzstan’s Batkenskaya region. During the day, the sides opened gunfire two times. A Kyrgyz and a Tajik border guards were wounded. Apart from that, Kyrgyzstan reported mortar shelling of the village of Dostuk from the Tajik side.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed during talks to pull forces from the conflict area on their border, the Kyrgyz border guard service said late on Tuesday.