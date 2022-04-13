Armenia's PM acknowledges its refusal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan

By Trend

Proposals of Azerbaijan regarding the basic principles of the peace agreement don’t contain anything unacceptable for Armenia, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

Pashinyan made the statement during his speech at the National Assembly on April 13, presenting the results of the implementation of the government's program in 2021.

According to him, on March 10, one of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group handed over the proposals of Azerbaijan on the basic principles of the peace agreement to Armenia.

The prime minister reminded that the principles are as follows:

- Mutual recognition of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders and political independence of each other;

- Mutual confirmation of the absence of territorial claims against each other and acceptance of legally binding obligations not to raise such a claim in the future;

- Obligation to refrain in their inter-state relations from undermining the security of each other, from the threat or use of force both against political independence and territorial integrity and in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the UN Charter;

- Delimitation and demarcation of the state border, and establishment of the diplomatic relations;

- Unblocking the transportation and other communications, building other communications as appropriate, and establishing of cooperation in other fields of mutual interest.

“We promptly discussed the proposals and acknowledged that there is nothing unacceptable for Armenia in them, especially since de jure Armenia recognized the territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan by ratifying the Agreement on the Formation of the Commonwealth of Independent States back in 1992, and this recognition is still today part of our domestic legislation,” added Pashinyan.