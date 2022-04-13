TODAY.AZ / World news

Israel's Shufersal chairman quits after tenure not extended

12 April 2022

The chairman of Israeli retailer Shufersal said on Tuesday he was stepping down after a special committee voted to not renew his tenure for another year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, did not say why the committee opted not to extend Yaki Vadami's term. It named board member Ran Gottfried as interim chairman.

Vadami will also no longer be on Shufersal's board.

Shufersal, with a market value of 7.5 billion shekels ($2.3 billion), does not have a controlling shareholder and is being run by a number of Israeli institutions.

