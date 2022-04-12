World Bank to support expansion of rural enterprise activity in Uzbekistan

By Trend

The World Bank (WB) plans to implement the second rural enterprise development project in Uzbekistan, Communication Officer of the WB Representation in Uzbekistan Matluba Mukhamedova told Trend.

"The project development objective is to support the expansion of rural enterprise activity, investments, and job creation in regions supported by the project," she said.

According to Mukhamedova, the project will be implemented in 10 regions of the country including Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzak, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Navoiy, Bukhara, Khorezm, and Karakalpakistan.

The communication officer noted that the project consists of three main components.

According to her, the first component will facilitate the establishment and growth of farms, agribusinesses, and rural enterprises in the targeted rural areas through the provision of technical support and business facilitation activities.

As part of this, the component will disseminate the information on the climate change adaptation and mitigation measures, organize awareness raising workshops, strengthen the project beneficiaries’ knowledge of climate-smart agricultural practices, promote partnerships to address climate change consequences, and demonstrate climate-smart technologies for small- and medium-sized agribusinesses and for farm enterprises in the project regions.

"The second component will address key constraints to accessing finance faced by farmers, agribusinesses, and other beneficiaries engaged in agriculture and rural economic activities. The component will support the expansion of two financing instruments: a credit line and a partial credit guarantee mechanism", Mukhamedova said.

The communication officer reported that the last component will support the implementation, management, monitoring and evaluation of the project.







