USAID to support Kazakhstan’s reform agenda

By Trend

USAID stands ready to support the Government of Kazakhstan’s reform agenda, US Mission Kazakhstan Spokesperson told Trend.

On March 16, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a new program of political reforms.

In his address to the people on March 16, Tokayev said that political transformation in Kazakhstan is aimed at the formation of fair and just "rules of the game", the eradication of favoritism and monopolies in all spheres of life

Thus, the spokesperson expressed the organization’s readiness to support the agenda of Kazakhstan’s government.

"USAID maintains a close partnership with the Government of Kazakhstan and is discussing how our assistance can best support future reforms," the official said.

The official also noted that over the past 30 years, the US has been a committed, long-term partner of Kazakhstan.

"The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, the Foreign Commercial Service, Centers for Disease Control, and many other U.S. agencies are working with Kazakhstani partners to help navigate the pandemic, diversify Kazakhstan’s economy, and develop a vibrant civil society," the official said.



