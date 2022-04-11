Georgia to fill out application for EU membership

By Trend

Georgia will receive a questionnaire to apply for the EU membership today, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said at the government meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the PM, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will hand the application form over to Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili in Brussels.

Garibashvili said that the procedure of filling out the application implies the involvement of numerous state agencies and that he will personally control this process.

Meanwhile, PM Garibashvili signed Georgia's application for EU membership on March 3, 2022. According to the PM, applying for EU membership is another important step on Georgia's European integration path.

“Georgia, throughout its long history, has always belonged to the ??European culture and civilization, and even now it makes a valuable contribution to its protection and development,” the PM said.