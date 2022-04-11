Macron leads in first round of elections after counting 65% of votes

By Trend

According to preliminary data, France's incumbent leader Emmanuel Macron leads in the first round of the presidential election, winning 27.03% after counting 65% of the votes, the interior ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right political party National Rally, who receives 26.88% of votes, is in the second place.

In turn, the leader of the Insubordinate France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, continues to be in third place, who, according to preliminary data, is winning about 18.9% of votes.