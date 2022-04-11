Rescuers neutralize explosive objects in Ukraine’s Kyiv region

By Trend

Rescuers have neutralized more than a 1,000 explosive objects over April 9 in Ukraine’s Kyiv region, Chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Telegram, Trend reports with reference to Ukrinform news agency.

According to Pavlyuk, rescuers inspected an area of ??58.87 hectares in Kyiv region, checked 52 infrastructure facilities, 33 power lines and 2 kilometers of a gas pipeline during April 9.

A total of 1,141 explosive items were defused as a result of de-mining works. Some 10,566 explosives were neutralized. The de-mining process in Kyiv region continues.