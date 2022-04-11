Kyrgyzstan plans to increase pensions and salaries of state employees till end of year

By Trend

It is planned to increase the pensions and wages of public sector employees till the end of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov told at the parliamentary hearings on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He said that the size of social benefits and salaries of social workers have already been increased in the country.

Today the Committee on Social Policy of the Jogorku Kenesh is holding parliamentary hearings on the discussion of reforming the pension system and the draft Concept for the Development of Compulsory Medical Insurance in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023-2026.