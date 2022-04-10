Iranian currency rates for April 10

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to April 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,676 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 10 Iranian rial on April 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,750 54,724 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,952 44,994 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,445 4,452 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,829 4,833 1 Danish krone DKK 6,144 6,141 1 Indian rupee INR 554 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,405 137,738 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,382 22,764 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,415 33,781 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,415 33,389 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,769 28,767 1 South African rand ZAR 2,870 2,868 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,849 2,846 1 Russian ruble RUB 524 527 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,296 31,325 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,799 30,811 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,397 48,672 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,334 1,334 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,550 34,555 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,987 8,977 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,601 6,599 100 Thai baths THB 124,950 125,126 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,947 9,950 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,153 34,142 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,676 45,671 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,467 9,463 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,621 13,705 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,925 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,884 12,884 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,370 81,407 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,362 3,362 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,303 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,595 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.



