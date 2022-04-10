Iranian currency rates for April 10

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to April 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,676 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on April 10
Iranian rial on April 9
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
54,750
54,724
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,952
44,994
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,445
4,452
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,829
4,833
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,144
6,141
1 Indian rupee
INR
554
554
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,405
137,738
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
22,382
22,764
100 Japanese yens
JPY
33,415
33,781
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,358
5,358
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
33,415
33,389
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
28,769
28,767
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,870
2,868
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,849
2,846
1 Russian ruble
RUB
524
527
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
31,296
31,325
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,799
30,811
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,397
48,672
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,334
1,334
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,550
34,555
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,987
8,977
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,601
6,599
100 Thai baths
THB
124,950
125,126
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,947
9,950
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,153
34,142
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,676
45,671
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,467
9,463
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,621
13,705
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,925
2,923
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,884
12,884
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,708
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
81,370
81,407
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,362
3,362
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,969
11,986
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,303 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,595 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.