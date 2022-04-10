TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for April 10

10 April 2022

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to April 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,676 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 10

Iranian rial on April 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,750

54,724

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,952

44,994

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,445

4,452

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,829

4,833

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,144

6,141

1 Indian rupee

INR

554

554

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,405

137,738

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

22,382

22,764

100 Japanese yens

JPY

33,415

33,781

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,415

33,389

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,769

28,767

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,870

2,868

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,849

2,846

1 Russian ruble

RUB

524

527

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,296

31,325

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,799

30,811

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,397

48,672

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,334

1,334

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,550

34,555

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,987

8,977

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,601

6,599

100 Thai baths

THB

124,950

125,126

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,947

9,950

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,153

34,142

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,676

45,671

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,467

9,463

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,621

13,705

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,925

2,923

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,884

12,884

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,370

81,407

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,362

3,362

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,969

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,303 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,595 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.


