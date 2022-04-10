Georgia reports 148 coronavirus cases, 425 recoveries, 1 death

By Trend

Georgia reported 148 coronavirus cases, 425 recoveries, and 1 death on April 10, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

A total of 8,854 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6,991 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 1,863 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,67%, while 1,73% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,651,470, among them 1,631,434 people recovered and 16,771 died.

As of today, 2,865,773 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 343 in a day.