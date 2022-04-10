Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

By Trend

Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, Trend reports citing ISPR.

Launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, scientists and engineers of Strategic Organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving dynamic design and development capabilities and expressed his full confidence in Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence Capability.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.



