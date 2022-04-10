Russia confirms exchange of prisoners with Ukraine

One more exchange of prisoners had taken place between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed, Trend reports citing TASS news agency.

"Another exchange of Russian-Ukrainian prisoners took place last night. Among them are four employees of Russia’s Rosatom and our valiant servicemen. They landed in Russia early this morning," Moskalkova noted.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side announced the third exchange of prisoners with Russia.