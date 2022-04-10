Home Central Asia Uzbekistan EU Delegation talks on ongoing projects in Uzbekistan water sector (Exclusive)

Currently there are three ongoing EU-supported projects in Uzbekistan's water sector, the Programme Manager of the Delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan Alexander Zenebe told Trend.

According to him, the first one is Fergana Valley Water Resources Management project. The objective of the project is to improve the quality of irrigation and drainage service delivery to agricultural users and boost diversification of sustainable high productive agriculture.

"Second one is Water Services and Institutional Support Programme in Uzbekistan.The Programme’s main development objectives are to improve coverage, quality and efficiency of WSS (water and sanitation services) in selected project areas in Uzbekistan, and strengthen the capacity of sector institutions in Uzbekistan for improved water service delivery. The Project consists of four strategically designed components, financing key policy, institutional and infrastructure activities to address binding constraints in the water sector and enable sustainable water service delivery in Uzbekistan", Zenebe said.

The last one is Sanitation Development project in Uzbekistan.

"The objective of the project is to improve coverage, quality and efficiency of urban sewerage systems in selected areas, to reduce pollution discharge in rivers and groundwater in selected areas; strengthen organization and institutional capacity of the regional public operators and their line-ministry establish the centralized sanitation systems and associated sanitation services in Karmana and Kitab-Shakhrisabz two urban centers of Uzbekistan," he said.

In addition, Zenebe said that EU is committed to continue its support to the water sector in Uzbekistan.

The EU assistance to the water sector in Uzbekistan is in place since 2016 and amounted to more than 55 million euros. It supports main objectives of Uzbekistan in the sector of water management.

Until 2021, the EU assistance has been delivered through the "EU programme on sustainable management of water resources in rural areas". The programme was divided in three components implemented in partnership with GIZ, UNDP and CAREC.