Ukraine announces third exchange of prisoners with Russia

By Trend

On the order of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the third exchange of prisoners took place on Saturday, April 9, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said on Facebook, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

"On the instructions of President [Volodymyr] Zelensky, the third prisoner exchange took place today. Twelve of our service members, including a female officer, are returning home," she wrote.

According to Vereshchuk, 14 civilians, including nine women, were also released.

The first full exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia was held on March 24.