Georgia to receive EU membership questionnaire on April 11

Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said on Saturday he would hand over the questionnaires for European Union membership to Georgia and Moldova on Monday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Varhelyi added the questionnaire had already been given to Ukraine on Friday by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

The EU Commissioner explained the questionnaires would help the European Commission to prepare opinions on EU applications of the applicant countries.

The European Council invited the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, to submit its opinions on the EU membership applications of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

Georgia officially applied for EU membership on March 3, with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signing the country’s membership application.