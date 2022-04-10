Johnson presents new aid package to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv

By Trend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented a new package of financial and military assistance to Ukraine as part of his visit to Kyiv, he wrote this on Twitter, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today I met my friend, President Zelensky, in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid," the tweet reads.

According to a statement posted on the UK government's website, Johnson set out new military assistance of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

He also confirmed further economic support to Ukraine, guaranteeing an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, "taking our total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion." This comes alongside the GBP 394 million the UK has provided in grant aid, and will help ensure the continued running of vital humanitarian services for Ukrainians.

The UK has also responded to the request of the Ukrainian government by liberalizing all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and providing customs easements, as part of the UK's commitment to the country's economic stability.