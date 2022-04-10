EU turns into NATO economic arm - Russian Foreign Ministry

By Trend

The European Union has transformed into an economic branch of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, commenting on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s remarks about a military solution to the Ukraine conflict, Trend reports citing TASS.

"So much for the ‘economic organization’! It is no longer the European Union. It is merely NATO’s department for economic relations," the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.

During his visit to Kiev, Borrell said for the first time in the history of the European Union that the conflict "will be won on the battlefield," but not through diplomatic efforts.