Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

By Trend

Turkey’s top diplomat has said he will be in the United States in May for talks with his U.S. counterpart as part of the recently launched “Strategic Mechanism,” which aims to bolster ties between the two allies, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington on May 18, in a first highest governmental level meeting between the two countries since the Biden administration took office in January 2021.

Talking to reporters following a meeting at NATO in Brussels, Çavu?o?lu said he received an invitation from Blinken for the talks slated for May 18. The meeting comes as the dialog between the two allies gained serious momentum in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and the U.S. have launched what they call the “Strategic Mechanism,” a format that brings different institutions of the two sides together for a more comprehensive and holistic review of ties.

“Anthony Blinken has invited me to Washington on May 18 to hold the [Strategic Mechanism] meeting at the level of foreign ministers. We will discuss this issue [Turkey’s demand for buying F-16s] at this meeting. We want this mechanism to be goal-oriented and fruitful,” he said.