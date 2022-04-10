Biden signs bills on tightening trade regime with Russia, Belarus, banning energy import

By Trend

US President Joe Biden signed bills, passed by the Congress earlier, on suspension of normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, as well as on prohibition of energy import from Russia over the situation in Ukraine, the White House press office said Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the press office, Biden signed both papers; previously, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced his intent to do so.

Earlier in March, Biden already signed an order banning energy import from Russia. The bill, passed by the Congress effectively turns the presidential order into a law.