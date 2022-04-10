Death toll rises to 10 in gas explosion in Algeria

By Trend

The death toll of a gas explosion in eastern Algeria rose to 10 on Friday, the state-owned APS news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Thursday gas explosion, which destroyed a three-storey building in Bordj Bou Arreridj Province, also injured 17 others, the APS said.

"Seven people died instantly and three others died in the hospital," said Ali Dahmane Rabah, commander of the local firefighters, adding the explosion also caused damage to several neighboring houses.

An official investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the explosion, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud told reporters in Bordj Bou Arreridj on Friday.