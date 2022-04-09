Georgia to receive EU membership questionnaire next week - MFA

By Trend

Georgia will receive the EU membership questionnaire next week, Georgian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mari Narchemashvili told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the MFA’s spokesperson, Georgia is preparing for the follow-up procedures on EU accession. The EU Integration Commission, headed by the Georgian Prime Minister, is in charge of effective coordination among relevant agencies to fill in the questionnaire shortly.

“We are sure that Georgia will successfully handle the process. Georgia’s progress in implementing the reforms gives strong ground. Georgia, together with the associated countries, getting the membership questionnaire so imminently confirms our European partners’ support for the integration process and recognition of the successful reforms,” Narchemashvili told the GPB. The EU Integration Commission approved Georgia’s 2022 National Action Plan for EU membership on April 1. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed Georgia’s application for EU membership on March 3.