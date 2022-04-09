Georgia approves flights schedule for 2022 summer season

By Trend

Georgian Civil Aviation Agency has approved a flight schedule for summer navigation season of 2022, according to which 34 airlines will operate flights to Georgia, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the statement, the flights from Georgia will be operated to 70 destinations in 30 countries with a frequency of 385-395 flights per week.

The agency noted that this number is not final and the number of flights and will be increasing throughout the season.

The largest number of flights will be carried out from Tbilisi International Airport - 32 destinations in Europe and Asia, while from Kutaisi International Airport flights will be operated to 27 destinations, and 8 destinations - from Batumi International Airport.

Meanwhile, the number of international visitors traveling to Georgia through Tbilisi Airport in 2021 amounted to 568,149 people, while the share of the Airport by the visitor inflow accounted for 33 percent. Batumi Airport received 221,853 tourists, while the share of it accounted for 12.9 percent of the total visitor inflow to Georgia over 2021.

The share of Kutaisi Airport in the total inflow in 2021 accounted for 5.1 percent with 87,156 visitors traveling to Georgia.