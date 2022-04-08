Turkmenistan participates in UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

By Trend

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Permanent Representative of the country to the UN Office in Geneva took part in the regional forum of the UN Economic Commission for Europe on Sustainable Development via video link, Trend reports citing Orient news.

The topic of the meeting was the discussion of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda for the period up to 2030.

The Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Mukhammetgeldi Serdarov spoke at the forum about the work carried out in the country aimed at implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The head of the Ministry of Finance noted that to date, the Government of Turkmenistan has approved 17 goals, 136 tasks and 180 indicators of the SDGs at the national level and intends to implement them by 2030.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 interrelated goals developed in 2015 by the UN General Assembly.