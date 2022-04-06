TODAY.AZ / World news

UK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact

06 April 2022 [21:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Britain, the United States and Australia on Tuesday agreed to cooperate on hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said, following a call between leaders of the new defence alliance, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The new AUKUS alliance, launched last September, prompted Australia to cancel a contract for a conventional French submarine in favour of a nuclear submarine program supported by the United States and Britain, damaging relations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a joint statement, AUKUS leaders Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they were pleased with the progress of the programme for conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, and that the allies would co-operate in other areas too.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/218243.html

Print version

Views: 75

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also