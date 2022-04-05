Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,000, a new low since June 16

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,947 over the past day to 17,926,104, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since June 16, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.08%.

As many as 4,288 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 172.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in 9 regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 1,571 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 596 over the past day versus 698 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,743,957, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 700 over the past day versus 759 a day earlier, reaching 1,504,382.