Ukrainian President expresses readiness to meet with Russian colleague

By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again expressed his readiness to meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin but didn't rule out that the meeting might not take place, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

According to the president, it is necessary for Ukraine to have a stronger position than Russia in such talks, therefore all the country needs is unity.

He outlined the importance of 'choosing the next move'.

“The issue will not be about whether you want the negotiations or not. There will certainly be an issue of negotiations. So, all that matters is how strong you will be at the negotiating table. And it depends precisely on these important points,” Zelenskyy told reporters during the telethon.