Turkmen ambassador attends various meetings in Italian city of Naples

By Trend

The delegation headed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyly Komekov visited the city of Naples, Trend reports citing Orient news.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation met with the Mayor of Naples, the President of the Port System Authority of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, and the vice president of the Union of Industrialists of Naples, as well as with the Rector of the University of Naples Federico II.

During the meetings, all-encompassing issues were considered and the prospects for establishing business relations between the business circles of the key cities of the two countries were touched upon.

Furthermore, during the conversation with the management of the port administration, the issue of establishing cooperation between the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and Italian seaports was discussed.

Naples ranks fourth in Italy in terms of economic power, and its port with a total cargo turnover of more than 30 million tons per year is one of the busiest ports in the Mediterranean.