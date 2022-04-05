Turkish defense companies to showcase in Latin American fair

By Trend

Some of the leading Turkish defense industry companies will attend the 21st International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) this year, which will be held in the Chilean capital Santiago, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The participation of Turkish companies comes as the rapidly growing sector expands its area of potential purchasers.

This year’s fair is set to be held with the support of the Chilean Air Force Command on April 5-10.

FIDAE, which is held every two years, has been one of the most important defense fairs in the Latin American region since 1980 when it was held for the first time.

Turkish companies will try to take advantage of cooperation and marketing opportunities for regional countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, particularly Chile.

The local companies will participate in the fair with the concept of the "Turkish National Pavilion" together with the Defense Industry Exporters' Association under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Defense giant Aselsan, Aspilsan, world-renowned pistol brand Canik, prominent defense company Havelsan, leading armored vehicle manufacturers Nurol Makine and Otokar, Repkon, Roketsan, T?SA? and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) are among those who will be attending the fair.

During the fair, Turkish company officials will meet with decision-makers and other companies of the participating countries.

The official Turkish delegation will also hold talks with Chilean authorities and the representatives of participating countries.

Turkish defense industry companies will promote and present armored vehicle platforms, various manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, naval systems, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, logistics support products and defense services within the scope of the fair.

Last year, Turkish defense giants attended another large-scale Latin American defense air, Expodefensa 2021, held in Bogota between Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and organized in association with the Colombian Defense Ministry.