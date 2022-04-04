President of Turkmenistan says country needs agrarian reforms

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to carry out agrarian reforms and introduce effective forms of management in the country, Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan news agency.

He stated this during an online meetings of the Government of Turkmenistan.

After hearing the report of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that a wide range of measures should be carried out in the field of agriculture and comprehensively support entrepreneurial initiatives.

Furthermore, it is necessary to promote the strengthening of food security and the export potential of the country, as well as the systematic replacement of imported food products.

The president ordered to continue comprehensive work in this direction and gave the deputy prime minister relevant instructions.