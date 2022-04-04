Ukraine declares importance of nuclear powers as guarantor of security

By Trend

The Head of the Ukrainian delegation and the Leader of the Servant of the People Faction, David Arakhamia, believes the important security guarantors for Ukraine are the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey and France, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“We have a minimum package, i.e. we will not move forward without them. We want to create our own, Ukrainian NATO, and it is important to us that NATO’s biggest and most effective countries will provide support to us in case of aggression,” Arakhamia told.

In his words, the important security guarantors are the countries with a nuclear potential, such as France, the People’s Republic of China and the United States. In addition, Ukraine sees the United Kingdom and Turkey as its allies.

“Turkey is very important to us, as it has the biggest army in Europe,” Arakhamia noted.

According to Arakhamia, the United States and the United Kingdom may be one of the last to join security guarantees.

Meanwhile, the state of negotiations with China is at the level of the “least readiness” compared to other countries, which are actively assisting Ukraine. However, considering the statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Arakhamia believes that China “conceptually does not object”.

“Actually, these five countries will be enough to move forward. Then, all others can join freely. If other countries provide such guarantees in full or, perhaps, if they can provide guarantees in some other way. But, we will have the minimum to understand that we have a good structure that will indeed protect Ukraine against any aggression in the future,” Arakhamia explained.

Arakhamia also stressed that three NATO countries had already expressed readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, namely Turkey, Germany and Italy.