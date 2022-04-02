Iran attaches great importance to relations with Uzbekistan

By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Uzbek deputy prime minister on the sidelines of the 3rd Afganistan meeting which is currently being held in China, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Calling for further expanding Tehran-Tashkent bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and transportation, Amir-Abdollahian stressed in the meeting the need to utilize the existing capacities in Iranian Chabahar port and Khaf-Herat railway.

He also announced Iran's readiness for expanding cooperation with the Uzbek side in the field of technology and knowledge-based companies.

Cooperation between the two countries on the issue of Afghanistan was another issue discussed during the meeting.

Turning to the Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian criticized the US approach to the recent sanctions on some Iranian officials and said that now it is up to the US decision to be realistic or be might be held to account for the failure of the negotiations.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special importance to relations with Uzbekistan.

He also congratulated Nowruz to the Uzbek deputy prime minister.

The Iranian top diplomat went on to say that he hopes the continuation of holding the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Uzbekistan results in further expanding Tehran-Tashkent relations.

Stressing that the policy of the new Iranian government focuses on Asian countries and Iranian neighbors, Amir-Abdollahian added that Uzbekistan has a special status in Iran's foreign policy.

Sardor Umurzakov, for his part, stressed the importance of mutual relations with Iran in various fields and noted that his country is interested in implementing the agreements made between the two countries.