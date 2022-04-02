Georgia's GDP growth up in February 2022

By Trend

Estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in February 2022 amounted to 14.6 percent YoY, National Statistics Office (GeoStat) has reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The average real GDP growth for January-February 2022 equaled to 16.3 percent YoY.

In February 2022, the estimated real growth compared to the same period of the previous year was observed in the following activities: : Manufacturing, Transportation and storage, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Hotels and restaurants, Real estate activities, Arts, entertainment and recreation and Mining and quarrying.