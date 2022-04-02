US intends to impose sanctions against another 120 organizations from Russia and Belarus

By Trend

The US administration will soon add 120 more organizations from Russia and Belarus to the sanctions lists in order to cut them off from high technologies, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Thursday at a regular briefing for reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the coming days, the Ministry of Commerce will take further actions to worsen the positions of the Russian defense, aerospace and maritime sectors by adding 120 more organizations from Russia and Belarus to the sanctions list. Inclusion on this list means that these organizations will no longer be able to obtain US high technology without a license, which in most if not all cases will be denied," she noted.