Iran should establish ties with all countries, not limit itself to Europe - Chamber of Commerce

By Trend

Iran should work to establish relations with all the countries, not limiting itself to Europe only, said member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Mehrad Abad, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



He went on to say that the banking and foreign exchange issues of Iranian companies with foreign companies should be resolved.



The issues of Iranian businesses have been delayed even after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA agreement (2015).



According to the official, the new administration in Iran should use the advice of experts and economists regarding strengthening existing ties with countries and establishing new ones.