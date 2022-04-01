Kyrgyzstan, Japan to hold number of joint cultural and scientific events

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and Japan will hold a number of joint cultural and scientific events, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported Friday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

A meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov and Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Shigeki Maeda.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of organizing visits at high and the highest levels, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the world, and also confirmed the intention to hold joint scientific and cultural and humanitarian events: planting sakura seedlings, friendship evening with the participation of a delegation from Japan, as well as a symposium and business matchmaking, which will be held together with the Kyrgyz-Japanese Business Council and the Kyrgyzstan-Japan Friendship Foundation.

"In addition, an agreement was reached to organize a guest lecture with Maeda's participation at the Diplomatic Academy under the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry,” the report said.

Further, the deputy foreign minister and the ambassador discussed the agenda and participation of the Kyrgyz side in the upcoming 8th meeting of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Ministerial Council through videoconferencing.