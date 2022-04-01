Ukraine wants Turkey, Germany as guarantor states - Cavushoglu

By Trend

Ukraine wants Turkey and Germany to assume the role of guarantor states after Russia’s invasion ends, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said in a televised statement late Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Italy is also on the table” as a possible third guarantor state, the top diplomat said.

“Ukraine wants to be assured of its safety if it won’t join NATO,” he added, referring to Moscow’s demand that Kyiv is kept out of the military alliance.

Cavushoglu also said that Turkey continues to actively engage in diplomacy, especially with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

“The fact that the two countries took a first step in dialogue in Turkey shows the importance they give to relations with Turkey,” he added.