Turkey’s goal is to organize meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible - President Erdogan

By Trend

Turkey’s goal is to organize a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists who accompanied him during his visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

President Erdogan said that he is determined to have a new conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Our goal is to organize a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents as soon as possible,” the Turkish president said. “I will tell both leaders about this.”

President Erdogan expressed hope that it would be possible to agree on a date for the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

“We are ready to provide the necessary platform,” the Turkish president added. “We hope for a positive outcome as Putin and Zelenskyy trust Turkey.”