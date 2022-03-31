Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss prospects for cooperation in transport sector

By Trend

Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of transport during an online meeting, Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan news agency.

The conference was attended by the Türkmendemirýollary Agency with the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea and the KORAIL Korean Railway Corporation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the further development of bilateral economic relations. Also, the Turkmen side highlighted its own initiatives in the country's transport system aimed at connecting the main transport routes that connect the South-North and East-West corridors.

At the same time, the participants focused on the construction of railway corridors Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, Serkhetabat-Turgundi, Kerki-Imamnazar-Akina, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan, as well as the construction of expressways, airports and seaports.